Brokerages Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Simulations Plus reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

SLP stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $746.93 million, a PE ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,430,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,925,220.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,860 over the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.