Brokerages Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

RMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 102,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,801. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a $7.00 dividend. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

