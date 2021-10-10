Brokerages Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.08. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 186.8% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 215,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 140,103 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after buying an additional 280,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNL traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 396,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,058. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.