Brokerages Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will post sales of $1.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $670,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $11.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million.

CLDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

CLDX opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.