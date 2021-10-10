Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will report sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $20.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $22.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of CLF opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

