Brokerages Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report sales of $255.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.87 million and the lowest is $255.47 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $187.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $257.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.19 million.

CVGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 170,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 177,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 89,412 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

