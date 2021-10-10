Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.14 Million

Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post sales of $163.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.52 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $653.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.54 million to $660.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $673.60 million, with estimates ranging from $654.76 million to $700.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

