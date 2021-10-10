Brokerages Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.64). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($2.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

CYCC stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $3,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,090,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,778,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

