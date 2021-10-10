Brokerages Expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Howard Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Howard Bancorp.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBMD. Stephens cut Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

NASDAQ HBMD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.89. 103,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $392.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,524,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 568,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.