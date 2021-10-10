Brokerages Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report $212.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.70 million and the lowest is $207.80 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $201.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $832.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $147,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.76 on Friday. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

