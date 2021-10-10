Brokerages Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Medpace reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million.

Several research firms have commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $4.36 on Friday, hitting $188.80. The stock had a trading volume of 110,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,004. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $199.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.49.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total value of $1,931,138.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,189,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,983,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,313,434. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Medpace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medpace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,472,000 after acquiring an additional 43,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 249,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

