Brokerages Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.23 Million

Brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to report sales of $147.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $156.10 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $87.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $524.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $643.60 million, with estimates ranging from $630.60 million to $663.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.29 and a beta of 2.35.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

