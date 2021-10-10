BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of BRP Group worth $29,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BRP Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in BRP Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,005,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after buying an additional 136,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BRP Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRP. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $37.26 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

