BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.62 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002065 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $83.62 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00130404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00083481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,024.34 or 1.00074697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.40 or 0.06208011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003156 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

