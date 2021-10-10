BSCView Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, BSCView has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $250,600.35 and $31,502.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00132019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.45 or 0.99793600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.31 or 0.06263041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003214 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

