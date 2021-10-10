Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after acquiring an additional 988,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,461 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $55.98.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.