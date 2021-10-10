Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.31% of Builders FirstSource worth $115,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $464,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLDR opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $55.98.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

