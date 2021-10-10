Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) vs. 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Financial Contrast

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of 1st Source shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Byline Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and 1st Source has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 23.85% 10.13% 1.23% 1st Source 29.10% 11.25% 1.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Byline Bancorp and 1st Source, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 1st Source 0 0 1 0 3.00

Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.47%. 1st Source has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.82%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Source.

Risk and Volatility

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byline Bancorp and 1st Source’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $301.29 million 3.18 $37.47 million $1.05 24.18 1st Source $366.92 million 3.33 $81.44 million $3.17 15.39

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

1st Source beats Byline Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas. The company was founded on December 29, 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing. It also provides trust, investment, agency and custodial services for individual, corporate and not-for-profit clients. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

