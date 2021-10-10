Bytecoin (BCN) One Day Volume Tops $52,665.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $61.19 million and $52,665.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.36 or 0.00505266 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

