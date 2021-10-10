ByteNext Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $20,164.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00134945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00086814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,329.01 or 0.99938713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.55 or 0.06387933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003391 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

