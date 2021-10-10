CaixaPay Trading Up 3,826.1% Over Last 7 Days (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00130404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00083481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,024.34 or 1.00074697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.40 or 0.06208011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003156 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

