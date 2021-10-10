Callisto Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $301,915.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $29.38 million and approximately $301,915.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 65.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.35 or 0.06204985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00096355 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 104% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 104% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

