Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,581 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Callon Petroleum worth $29,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPE opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

