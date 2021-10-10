Camden Asset Management L P CA Has $19.12 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Camden Asset Management L P CA boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,575 shares during the period. Camden Asset Management L P CA owned approximately 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $19,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $2,697,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $65.51 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

