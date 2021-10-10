Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Raised by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,144 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 634,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 611,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.