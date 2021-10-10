Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Shares of COF stock opened at $168.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.07.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.