CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 2,160 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $260.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $305.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

