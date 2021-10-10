CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after buying an additional 676,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after buying an additional 1,354,869 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,911,000 after buying an additional 1,317,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,137,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,054,000 after buying an additional 672,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

