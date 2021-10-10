CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 3,001 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $246.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

