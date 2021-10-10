CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 973 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,801.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,804.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,551.95. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,489.45 and a one year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

