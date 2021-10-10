CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.0% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 271,517 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

