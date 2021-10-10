CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $408.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36. The firm has a market cap of $385.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

