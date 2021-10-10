CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $492.85 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $202.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

