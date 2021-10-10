CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,497 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $451.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.22 and its 200 day moving average is $407.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

