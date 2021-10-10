CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $14.22 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.3% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $330.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.02 and its 200 day moving average is $337.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $902,626,954. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

