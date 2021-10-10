CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,614,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,551,000 after acquiring an additional 71,832 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

