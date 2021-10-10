CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after buying an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

