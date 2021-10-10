CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $4.44 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $785.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $777.65 billion, a PE ratio of 409.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $735.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $681.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.55.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

