CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 263,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,734.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 115,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 682,414 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $133.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.