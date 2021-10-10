CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after buying an additional 1,386,752 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $508.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

