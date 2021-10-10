CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $8.61 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $270.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $200.15 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.42.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.