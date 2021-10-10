CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 553.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 485,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,955.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

