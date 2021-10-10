CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 5,086 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.93 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.57. The company has a market cap of $423.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

