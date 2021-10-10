CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 7,204 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,232,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,974,288,000 after purchasing an additional 707,690 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $176.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.16 billion, a PE ratio of 289.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.30.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

