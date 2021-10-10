CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.