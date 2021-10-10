CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,277,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,068,000 after purchasing an additional 958,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

