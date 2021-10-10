CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.62.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

