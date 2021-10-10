CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 784 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,068,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,575,000 after purchasing an additional 328,247 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $294.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

