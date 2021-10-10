CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 230,263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 47.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 26,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.84.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $632.66 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $569.28 and a 200 day moving average of $534.45. The company has a market capitalization of $280.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.