Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.
COOSF stock remained flat at $$44.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 962. Carbios SAS has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
